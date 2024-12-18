Commanders Designating DT Jonathan Allen To Return

According to John Keim, the Commanders will designate DT Jonathan Allen to return from injured reserve today and he’ll begin practicing.

Allen tore his pectoral in Week 6 but the injury was not so severe as to require season-ending surgery, and the veteran has worked hard to rehab his way back to the field.

Now he has a three-week window to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster, signaling the team thinks he’s close.

This could be a huge addition for Washington down the stretch and heading into the playoffs, as Allen might be their best defensive player.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Allen appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.