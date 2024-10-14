Commanders Fear DT Jonathan Allen Suffered Season-Ending Pectoral Injury

Update: Adam Schefter reports that HC Dan Quinn confirmed that Allen indeed has a torn pectoral and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Tom Pelissero reports that Commanders DT Jonathan Allen may have suffered a pectoral injury that could require surgery and likely end his season.

John Keim reports that Allen indeed suffered a torn pectoral and will miss the season after an MRI showed the worst possible outcome for the veteran defender.

Allen is currently seeking a second opinion, however, if the injury winds up being season-ending you can expect the Commanders will place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Allen has appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.

We will have more news on Allen as it becomes available.