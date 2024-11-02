Commanders Elevate RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The Washington Commanders announced they have elevated RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9.

It’s worth noting RB Brian Robinson Jr. is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Rodriguez, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp this year but he caught back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Rodriguez has appeared in two games for the Commanders and is yet to record a statistic.