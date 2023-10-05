Commanders Elevate RB Derrick Gore For Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders announced Thursday that they’ve elevated RB Derrick Gore to their active roster for their game against the Bears.

Gore, 28, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again.

Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the year in Washington. He returned to the Chargers practice squad before later catching on with the Chiefs active roster.

Kansas City re-signed Gore as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him with an injury designation. From there, he joined the Saints before the Commanders added him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Gore appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs and had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.