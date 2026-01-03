Commanders Elevated WR River Cracraft & DT Ricky Barber

The Commanders announced the elevation of WR River Cracraft and DT Ricky Barber for Week 18.

Cracraft, 31, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract, but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins in February of 2022. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted in September. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal each of the past two offseasons.

He signed with the Seahawks in March but was let go in May and later joined the Commanders’ practice squad.

In 2025, Cracraft has appeared in one game for the Commanders but did not record any stats.