Commanders Expected To Release CB Marshon Lattimore

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Commanders are expected to release CB Marshon Lattimore.

Per Over The Cap, Washington will save $18.5 million in 2026 cap space with $0 in dead money by releasing Lattimore.

Lattimore, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He had three years remaining on the deal when he was traded to the Commanders ahead of the midseason deadline in 2024 for a third-round pick. He’s due $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract, none of which is guaranteed.

In 2025, Lattimore appeared in nine games for the Commanders and recorded 27 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass deflections.