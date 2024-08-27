Commanders Finalize 53-Player Roster

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Commanders announced the release of 34 players as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players at the deadline

The following are the roster moves being made by Washington:

  1. WR Kaz Allen
  2. C Ricky Stromberg
  3. CB Chigozie Anusiem
  4. T Armani Taylor-Prioleau
  5. S Kendell Brooks
  6. WR Mitchell Tinsley
  7. WR Martavis Bryant
  8. C Cameron Tom
  9. CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  10. WR Brycen Tremayne
  11. T Braeden Daniels
  12. TE Cole Turner
  13. WR Davion Davis
  14. CB Nick Whiteside II
  15. G Julian Good-Jones
  16. RB Michael Wiley
  17. DE Jalen Harris
  18. CB AJ Woods
  19. QB Sam Hartman
  20. DE K.J. Henry
  21. DE Justin Hollins
  22. DE Andre Jones Jr.
  23. RB Austin Jones
  24. CB Kyu Blu Kelly
  25. QB Trace McSorley
  26. DT Haggai Ndubuisi
  27. T David Nwaogwugwu
  28. CB James Pierre
  29. LB Anthony Pittman
  30. DT Benning Potoa’e
  31. S Sheldrick Redwine
  32. RB Chris Rodgriguez Jr.
  33. WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  34. LB Chapelle Russell

Placed on Injured Reserve:

  1. LB Jordan Magee
  2. DE Norell Pollard
  3. DT Taylor Stallworth

Placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List:

  1. DE Efe Obada

Bryant, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. After three years in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Raiders before the 2018 season. 

The Raiders released Bryant coming out of the preseason only to re-sign him a few weeks later. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2019. 

Bryant has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse violations. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021. 

Bryant also joined the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and recently had a stint in the XFL. 

The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad back in November and re-signed him to a futures deal in January. Dallas later cut him and Bryant caught on with the Commanders.  

For his NFL career, Bryant appeared in 44 games for the Steelers and Raiders, catching 145 passes for 2,183 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown throughout four seasons.

