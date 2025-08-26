Commanders Gauging Trade Interest In CB Noah Igbinoghene

According to Dianna Russini, the Commanders are gauging the trade interest of multiple teams in CB Noah Igbinoghene.
Igbinoghene, 25, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.
Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that included a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option when Miami traded him to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph.
The Commanders signed Igbinoghene to a one-year contract last year, later opting to re-sign him for 2025.
In 2024, Igbinoghene appeared in 17 games for the Commanders and made 10 starts for them while recording 55 tackles and seven pass defenses.
