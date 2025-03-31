Commanders Having Extension Talks With WR Terry McLaurin

Commanders GM Adam Peters said at the NFL owners meetings this week that they have had positive discussions with WR Terry McLaurin‘s agent about an extension.

“We want to make Terry a Commander for a long time,” Peters said via JP Finlay.

McLaurin had an outstanding season as Washington’s No. 1 receiver this past year and was a big part of the Commanders’ success.

He’s entering the final year of the three-year extension he signed in 2022 and is due for a new deal, just like a few other veteran wideouts who have already cashed in this offseason.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on McLaurin as the news is available.