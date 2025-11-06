Commanders Host P Brad Robbins For Workout

The Washington Commanders hosted P Brad Robbins for a workout, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Robbins, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.553 million rookie contract that included a $133,332 signing bonus when the Bengals released him in October 2024.

The Bills signed him to a contract this past offseason and he kicked in one game for the team before being cut again in September. He caught on with the Raiders for a week before being released.

In 2025, Robbins has appeared in one game for the Bills and punted four times for 158 yards, including one inside the 20.