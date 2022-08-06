Commanders Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

According to Field Yates, the Commanders brought in four free agents for tryouts/visits on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Gerry, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of Nebraska in 2017. He is coming off a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal where made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Gerry suffered an Achilles injury after seven games last year and missed the rest of the season.

The 49ers signed Gerry to a one-year contract reportedly worth $990,000 in March before waiving him last month.

In 2020, Gerry appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded 56 total tackles, one sack, and two pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 68 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.