Commanders Hosted OT Cam Fleming For Workout

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Commanders hosted OT Cameron Fleming for a workout on Thursday.

Garafolo adds they did not agree on anything yet, but the two sides plan to remain in touch. He also mentions Fleming worked out with the Chargers recently.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. Fleming signed with the Broncos in May 2021 and remained there through last season, when he ended the year on the practice squad.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.