Commanders Hosting Free Agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon For Visit

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are hosting CB Ahkello Witherspoon for a visit on Thursday.

Witherspoon, 30, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.88 million contract that included a $973,572 signing bonus.

The Seahawks signed Whitherspoon to a one-year contract worth $4 million in 2021. However, Seattle traded Witherspoon to the Steelers coming out of camp. He re-signed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh in 2023.

The Steelers elected to cut Witherspoon back in May of 2023, and he signed on with the Rams. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason and brought him back on another one-year deal in 2025.

In 2025, Witherspoon appeared in six games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles, two pass defenses and an interception.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.