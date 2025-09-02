Commanders Hosting Veteran WR Kendrick Bourne On Tuesday

Per ESPN’s John Keim, the Commanders are hosting veteran WR Kendrick Bourne for a free agent visit on Tuesday.

Bourne scheduled visits with Washington and San Francisco last week. It’s worth noting Commanders GM Adam Peters spent time with Bourne in the 49ers’ organization.

Andrew Callahan reported that Bourne requested to be released after New England failed to finalize a trade with Minnesota.

Bourne, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024.

In 2024, Bourne appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 28 passes on 38 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown.