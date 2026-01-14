Commanders Interviewed Seahawks DB Coach Karl Scott

According to John Keim and Brady Henderson, the Commanders interviewed Seahawks DB coach/defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s the rest of the candidate list for Washington so far:

Seahawks DB coach/pass game coordinator Karl Scott (Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested) Chiefs DL Coach Joe Cullen (Interviewed) Titans DC Dennard Wilson (Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Scott, 40, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.

He has worked for several programs, mainly as a defensive backs coach, winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

Scott got his first NFL coaching opportunity in 2021 with the Vikings as their DB coach before joining the Seahawks in 2022 in the same role.