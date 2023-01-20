Commanders Interviewing Thomas Brown & Eric Studesville For OC Job

John Keim of ESPN reports that the Commanders will interview Dolphins assistant HC/RB coach Eric Studesville on Monday and Rams assistant HC/TE coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant offensive coordinator job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Commanders’ job:

Former Giants HC Pat Shurmur (Interviewed)

Falcons QB Coach Charles London (Interview)

Commanders QB Coach Ken Zampese (Interview)

Dolphins Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville (Interview)

Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown (Interview)

Dolphins OC Darrell Bevell (Declined)

Former Lions & Colts HC Jim Caldwell (Declined)

Brown has interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job this offseason.

Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.