Commanders Make Four Roster Moves

The Washington Commanders announced that they are activating TE Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list eight months after tearing his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in Week 13 of the 2021 season.

We have activated TE Logan Thomas from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List after passing his physical pic.twitter.com/5DlTDZPUPy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 22, 2022

Aside from activating Thomas, the team also claimed TE Kendall Blanton off of waivers from the Rams on Sunday. They have also Signed TE Jake Hausmann and placed DE Bunmi Rotimi and TE Eli Wolf on the injured reserve list.

Thomas, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Thomas was in the third year of his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.

Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension last summer.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in five games for Washington and caught 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.