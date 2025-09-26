Commanders Officially Rule Out Jayden Daniels For Week 4, Among Four Players

Commanders HC Dan Quinn announced they have officially ruled out Jayden Daniels from Week 4 with a knee injury, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Washington also ruled out WR Terry McLaurin, TE John Bates, and WR Noah Brown.

Marcus Mariota is now set to start his second consecutive game for the Commanders.

Quinn called McLaurin “week-to-week” with his quad injury, and they will evaluate him next week.

Daniels underwent an MRI following Week 2’s loss against the Packers and was diagnosed with a sprained knee. Mariota, meanwhile, will get the start in Sunday’s game against one of his former teams.

McLaurin exited last week’s game and the injury at the time was considered significant. It’s unclear how much time he will miss but avoiding surgery could go a long way in keeping him off of IR.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Daniels has appeared in two games and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards.

McLaurin, 30, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2025, McLaurin appeared in three games for the Commanders and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 149 yards.