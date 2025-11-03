Commanders Open To Trading Multiple Players, Including Two Offensive Linemen

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders have been willing to trade multiple players, including both OL Andrew Wylie and Nick Allegretti.

The veterans have been relegated to depth roles so far this season but have starting experience that could make them appealing for other teams, especially because teams rarely are willing to trade offensive linemen. Wylie can also play either guard or tackle.

Wylie, 31, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’, and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and returned to Kansas City on an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. The Chiefs then tendered him a contract and re-signed him to one-year deals for 2021 and 2022.

Wylie signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Commanders before the 2023 season. He was due a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2025 when he agreed to a restructure.

In 2025, Wylie has appeared in nine games and made four starts for the Commanders.