Commanders Placing WR Jaylin Lane On IR Among Four Roster Moves

Nicki Jhabvala reports the Commanders are placing WR Jaylin Lane and DT Eddie Goldman on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Commanders are claiming WR Jamal Agnew off waivers from the Falcons and DT Shy Tuttle off waivers from the Titans.

Lane, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Commanders in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He signed a four-year, $5,113,840 rookie deal through 2028 and is making a base salary of $840k in 2025.

In 2025, Lane appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught 16 of 32 targets for 225 yards. He also returned 23 punts for 314 yards and two touchdowns, along with three kicks for 56 yards.