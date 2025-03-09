Commanders Re-Signing TE John Bates To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Commanders have agreed to terms with TE John Bates on a three-year deal.

Bates, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021. He signed a four-year $4.2 million contract with Washington.

Bates was in line to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Bates appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught eight passes for 84 yards receiving and no touchdowns.