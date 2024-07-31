Commanders Re-Signing WR Byron Pringle

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are re-signing WR Byron Pringle.

He was with Washington last year but was brought in by a different coaching staff and front office, so it’s notable he’s getting the chance to stick around.

Pringle’s best asset at this point is probably his ability on special teams.

Pringle, 30, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs. From there, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed.

He then joined the Commanders on a one-year deal in 2023.

In 2023, Pringle appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 14 passes on 22 targets for 161 yards receiving and no touchdowns.