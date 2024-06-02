Commanders Release K Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders announced Sunday night that they’ve released K Brandon McManus.

McManus was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that was filed last month.

The two women were flight attendants on the Jaguars’ charter flight to London and are also suing the franchise for negligence, saying they failed to supervise McManus and enforce a zero-tolerance policy for his behavior.

In the lawsuit, the two women who are not named say McManus was grinding his body up against them without their consent. They noted McManus turned the flight to London on September 28 into a party and was passing out $100 bills for flight attendants to dance provocatively.

McManus, 32, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last year. Jacksonville declined to re-sign him and he signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

In 2023, McManus appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.1 percent) to go along with 35 of 35 extra point tries (100 percent).