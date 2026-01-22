Commanders Sign CB Qwuantrezz Knight To Futures Deal

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Qwuantrezz Knight to a reserve/futures contract.

Knight, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA following the 2022 NFL Draft. He transferred to UCLA from Kent State after beginning his career at Maryland.

San Francisco waived Knight coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad, where he spent the season. Knight signed a futures deal with the 49ers in 2023 and was cut again coming out of the preseason, re-signing to the practice squad.

The Cardinals later signed Knight to their active roster. He bounced on and off the roster late in the season and was waived following the 2024 season. Knight then had stints with the UFL Birmingham Stallions and the CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In 2023, Knight appeared in six games for the Cardinals but did not record a statistic.