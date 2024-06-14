Commanders Sign First-Round QB Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders have signed first-round QB Jayden Daniels to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Here’s where Washington stands with signing its 2024 class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jayden Daniels QB Signed 2 Jer’Zhan Newton DT Signed 2 Mike Sainristil CB Signed 2 Ben Sinnott TE 3 Brandon Coleman OG 3 Luke McCaffrey WR Signed 5 Jordan Magee LB Signed 5 Dominique Hampton S Signed 7 Javontae Jean-Baptiste DE Signed

Daniels, 23, started his collegiate career at Arizona State, transferring to LSU for his final seasons, and winning the Heisman in 2023. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has noted Daniels’ potential, drawing significant interest after his breakout final season.

The No. 2 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $36,848,285 contract that includes a $23,618,753 signing bonus and will carry a $6,699,688 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his college career, Daniels amassed 12,750 passing yards with a 66.3 completion percentage and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. He also added 3,307 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns.