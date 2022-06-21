Commanders Sign Second-Round DL Phidarian Mathis & Fourth-Round S Percy Butler, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Washington Commander have signed second-round DL Phidarian Mathis and sixth-round S Percy Butler to their four-year rookie contracts, according to Field Yates.

This wraps up Washington’s 2022 draft class and gets all their picks under contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Jahan Dotson WR Signed 2 Phidarian Mathis DT Signed 3 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Signed 4 Percy Butler S Signed 5 Sam Howell QB Signed 5 Cole Turner TE Signed 7 Chris Paul OG Signed 7 Christian Holmes CB Signed

Mathis, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. The Commanders used the No. 47 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills DT DaQuan Jones.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $7,506,373 contract that includes a $2,639,180 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Mathis appeared in 55 games and made 20 starts, recording 165 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

Butler, 22, hails from Plaquemine, Louisiana, and was named Second Team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

During his four-year career at Louisiana, Butler appeared in 42 games and recorded 167 tackles, one sack, and three interceptions. He also forced five fumbles, recovered five fumbles, and had 13 pass deflections.