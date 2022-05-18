Commanders Sign Third-Round RB Brian Robinson

The Washington Commanders officially signed third-round RB Brian Robinson to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks from the Commanders’ 2022 class:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Signed
|2
|Phidarian Mathis
|DT
|3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Signed
|4
|Percy Butler
|S
|5
|Sam Howell
|QB
|Signed
|5
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Signed
|7
|Chris Paul
|OG
|Signed
|7
|Christian Holmes
|CB
|Signed
Robinson, 23, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and was the Cotton Bowl Classic MVP last season. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Robinson to Seahawks RB Chris Carson.
During his college career, Robinson appeared in 55 games and recorded 545 rushing attempts for 2,704 yards (5.0 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 52 receptions for 446 yards (8.6 YPC) and two touchdowns.
