Commanders Sign Three Draft Picks

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they’ve signed three draft picks to contracts.
This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for Washington:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|29
|Josh Conerly
|OT
|2
|61
|Trey Amos
|CB
|4
|128
|Jaylin Lane
|WR
|Signed
|6
|205
|Kain Medrano
|LB
|Signed
|7
|245
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|Signed
Lane, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and transferred to the Hokies after three years at Middle Tennessee. He earned Third Team All-ACC in 2024, was Honorable Mention All-CUSA in 2022 and 2020, and was First Team All-CUSA in 2021.
He was a three-star recruit and the 251st-ranked wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class.
The Commanders used the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round on Lane. He is projected to sign a four-year, $5,112,156 contract that includes a $912,156 signing bonus.
During his college career, Lane appeared in 54 games and recorded 203 receptions, 2,532 yards (12.47 YPC), and 18 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!