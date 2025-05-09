Commanders Sign Three Draft Picks

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that they’ve signed three draft picks to contracts.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks for Washington:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 29 Josh Conerly OT 2 61 Trey Amos CB 4 128 Jaylin Lane WR Signed 6 205 Kain Medrano LB Signed 7 245 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Signed

Lane, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and transferred to the Hokies after three years at Middle Tennessee. He earned Third Team All-ACC in 2024, was Honorable Mention All-CUSA in 2022 and 2020, and was First Team All-CUSA in 2021.

He was a three-star recruit and the 251st-ranked wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class.

The Commanders used the No. 128 overall pick in the fourth round on Lane. He is projected to sign a four-year, $5,112,156 contract that includes a $912,156 signing bonus.

During his college career, Lane appeared in 54 games and recorded 203 receptions, 2,532 yards (12.47 YPC), and 18 touchdowns.