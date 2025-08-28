Commanders Sign Two More To PS Including RB Donovan Edwards

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed RB Donovan Edwards and CB Darius Rush to their practice squad.

The following is the Commanders’ current practice squad:

Edwards, 22, won the college championship with the Wolverines in 2023 and was the MVP of the Big Ten Championship game in 2022.

During his four seasons at Michigan, Edwards appeared in 50 games and only made eight starts. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but was waived after camp.

He recorded 2,251 yards on 422 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 19 touchdowns. Edwards also caught 86 passes for 797 yards and four touchdowns.