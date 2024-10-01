Commanders Sign Two Players To Fill Our Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced that they’ve signed G Marquis Hayes and S Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad on Tuesday for Week 5.

The Commanders lost G Max Scharping to the Steelers and LB Jalen Graham to the 49ers, so they had two spots open on their practice squad.

Here’s the Commanders updated practice squad:

RB Kazmeir Allen CB Chigozie Anusiem G Julian Good-Jones DE Andre Jones Jr. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. WR Mitchell Tinsley WR Brycen Tremayne TE Cole Turner RB Michael Wiley G Marquis Hayes CB Bobby Price DT Sheldon Day T Anim Dankwah CB Kevon Seymour DE Justin Hollins S Sheldrick Redwine

Redwine, 27, was originally drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns in 2019, signing a four-year, $3.2 million deal with the team. After two years, the Browns waived Redwine during final roster cuts.

Redwine caught on with the Jets before the season began, and he played in the Jets’ first game before being waived. He later signed on to the Jets’ practice squad and then caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins were the most recent team to sign him before his stint with Dallas.

The Cowboys released Redwine and he later had a brief stint with the Commanders.

In 2023, Redwine appeared in one game for the Cowboys.