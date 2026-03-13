Commanders Sign WR Dyami Brown To One-Year, $3M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are signing WR Dyami Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million.

This marks a return to the original team that drafted Brown in 2021.

Brown, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Commanders out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1,334,181 in 2024.

The Jaguars signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal in March of last year.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 receptions on 37 targets for 227 yards (11.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with six rushing attempts for 30 yards (5.0 YPC).

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.