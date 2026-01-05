Commanders Signed 11 To Futures Deals

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed 11 players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Hawkins, 25, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

He later joined the Commanders’ practice squad.

In 2024, Hawkins appeared in three games and made one start for the Giants, recording ten tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.