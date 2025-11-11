Commanders Signed DE DeMarcus Walker

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran DE DeMarcus Walker to a contract, per his agent.

We’re proud to represent Demarcus Walker as he begins his next chapter with the Washington Commanders ️ Welcome to the VSG Family, @livinglegend_44! #TeamVSG pic.twitter.com/kwjRCyeJWO — Vanguard Sports Group (@VanguardSG) November 11, 2025

Washington has been beat up at edge rusher and desperately needed some fresh legs in the room. Walker has been exploring his options since being released this year.

Walker, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans in 2022. The Bears signed him to a three-year deal in 2023. He was set to enter the final year of his contract with Chicago in 2025 when they released him in February.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.