Commanders Signed OT Lucas Niang

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed OT Lucas Niang to the roster.

Niang, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU. He opted out of his rookie season due to the global pandemic.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,519,722 rookie contract that included an $847,072 signing bonus when the Chiefs waived him coming out of the preseason in 2024. He was re-signed to the practice squad but let go again later in the year.

In 2023, Niang appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs with no starts.