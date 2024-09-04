Commanders Signing G Sam Cosmi To Four-Year Extension

Update:

Adam Schefter reports Commanders G Samuel Cosmi is signing a four-year, $74 million extension in Washington.

The deal includes more than $45 million in guarantees and at $18.5 million per year places Cosmi inside the top five highest-paid players at his position.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders and G Samuel Cosmi have agreed to terms on a four-year extension.

The team confirmed the news in an announcement.

Cosmi is one of the few building block players left over from the old regime that new GM Adam Peters and HC Dan Quinn feel confident investing in at this point, and for good reason. He’s currently their best offensive lineman and a quality starter at guard.

Cosmi, 25, was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $8.178 million rookie contract that included a $2,178,596 signing bonus.

In 2023, Cosmi appeared in and started all 17 games for the Commanders at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 4 guard out of 79 qualifying players.