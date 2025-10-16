Commanders Signing WR Treylon Burks To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders are signing former Titans WR Treylon Burks to their practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport.

Burks met with the Broncos and Commanders this week and ultimately decided to sign with Washington.

Rapoport added that Burks is likely going to be elevated to the team’s active roster very quickly.

Burks, 25, was a two-year starter at Arkansas and was first-team All-SEC in 2021 and twice named All-SEC second-team in 2019 and 2020. The Titans traded up and used the No. 18 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Burks was entering the final year of a four-year, $14,369,584 contract that included $7,630,607 when he was let go after being placed on injured reserve this past training camp.

In 2024, Burks appeared in five games for the Titans and recorded four receptions for 34 yards (8.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.