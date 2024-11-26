Commanders Worked Out CB Jerry Jacobs

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Commanders worked out veteran CB Jerry Jacobs, adding that while no signing is planned as of now the workout went well for Jacobs.

Jacobs, 27, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

He played out his standard three-year undrafted rookie contract and was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2024, but Detroit declined to tender him a contract.

The Rams signed him to a contract and later cut him with an injury settlement back in August.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Lions. He recorded 55 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, and eight pass deflections.