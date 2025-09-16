The Washington Commanders worked out DE Preston Smith, per Field Yates.

The veteran pass rusher started his career out in Washington and has been available all offseason after being a cap casualty by the Steelers.

Smith, 32, is a former second-round pick by Washington out of Mississippi State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before signing a four-year, $52 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Smith was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and was due $12.5 million in compensation between salaries and bonuses. He then signed a four-year, $52.5 million extension with the team in March of 2022.

The Packers traded Smith to the Steelers in a midseason deal last year. He was released in February.

In 2024, Smith appeared in nine games for the Packers and eight games for the Steelers. He recorded 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.