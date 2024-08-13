Commanders Worked Out Five Players

According to Howard Balzer, the Commanders hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Washington signed Bryant to a contract.

Benson, 27, originally signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of East Central University in 2019. After the Broncos waived him before the season began, Benson caught on with Denver’s practice squad, where he remained the rest of the year.

Benson signed a futures contract with Denver in January of 2020, and once again spent the entire season on the practice squad after the team waived him at final cuts.

Benson re-signed with Denver to a futures deal before being traded to the Lions in August of 2021. Detroit waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to the 53-man limit coming out of this year’s preseason and returned to the Broncos’ practice squad last month. Detroit signed him off of Denver’s practice squad in 2022.

In 2022, Benson appeared in one game for the Lions but did not record any statistics.