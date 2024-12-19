The Washington Commanders worked out P Trenton Gill today, per the NFL transaction wire.

He’s coming off a stint with the Buccaneers earlier this season as a replacement punter.

Gill, 25, was drafted in the seventh round out of N.C. State by the Bears with the No. 255 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3.7 million when the Bears cut him loose in May. He had a stint with the Broncos before catching on with the Buccaneers practice squad and later earning a promotion to the active roster.

However, the Buccaneers cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2024, Gill has appeared in eight games for the Bucs and punted 27 times with an average of 43.3 yards per punt, one touchback and nine kicks placed inside the 20.