Commanders Worked Out Seven Free Agents

The Washington Commanders brought in a group of free agents for tryouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

WR River Cracraft T George Fant T Cameron Fleming WR Xzavier Henderson QB Jordan McCloud WR Makai Polk WR Cody Thompson

Of this group, the Commanders opted to sign Cracraft to a contract.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and he returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement.

The Cowboys elected not to pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. Fleming signed with the Broncos in May 2021 and remained there through last season, when he ended the year on the practice squad.

In 2024, Fleming appeared in one game for the Broncos.

Fant, 33, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2024, Fant appeared in two games for the Seahawks.