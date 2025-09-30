Commanders Worked Out Three Veteran WRs

The Washington Commanders officially hosted three free agent receivers for tryouts on Tuesday including WR Robbie Chosen, WR River Cracraft, and WR Willie Snead.

Of this group, the Commanders are reportedly signing Chosen to a contract.

Snead, 32, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and had a brief stint with the Panthers before joining the 49ers.

The Dolphins signed him to a contract last summer before placing him on injured reserve and eventually cutting him loose.

In 2023, Snead appeared in four games for the 49ers and caught two passes for 14 yards.

Cracraft, 30, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins in February of 2022. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad before being promoted in September. Miami re-signed him to a one-year deal each of the next two years.

He signed with the Seahawks in March but was let go in May. He later joined the Commanders for training camp but was released at the start of the season.

In 2024, Cracraft appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 66 yards (13.4 YPC).