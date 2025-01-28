Commanders WR Dyami Brown Says ‘It Wouldn’t Be A Problem’ Remaining In Washington

Commanders WR Dyami Brown had a career-best year where he came on strong in the team’s biggest games.

In three postseason games, Brown recorded 14 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown. His 89 and 98-yard Wild Card and Divisional Round performances mark two of his three best single-game outputs in his four-year career.

However, Brown is set to hit free agency in 2025 after playing out the duration of his rookie deal. During locker cleanout on Monday, Brown mentioned his desire to remain in Washington if possible.

“It wouldn’t be a problem staying, but at the end of the day it’s still a business so we’ll see,” Brown said, via Scott Abraham.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick to Washington out of North Carolina in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal through 2024 with a base salary of $1,334,181 in 2024.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and caught 30 of 40 targets for 308 yards (10.8 YPC) and a touchdown.