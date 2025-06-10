Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Not At Minicamp

According to Jordan Schultz, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is skipping Washington’s mandatory minicamp this week.

McLaurin hasn’t been happy with the progress of contract talks as he enters the last year of his deal, and this sends that message to the team loud and clear.

Missing all three days of minicamp subjects McLaurin to over $100,000 in fines, though teams have the discretion to waive those if they wish.

The veteran wideout is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is coming off a career year for the breakout Commanders.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.