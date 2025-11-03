Cowboys Activating C Cooper Beebe Among Five Roster Moves

Jon Machota of The Athletic reports the Cowboys are activating C Cooper Beebe off the injured reserve.

Machota adds the Cowboys are placing LB Jack Sanborn on injured reserve and signing RB Malik Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Dallas is also elevating DB Zion Childress and TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 9 against the Cardinals.

Beebe, 24, was a third-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $5.9 million rookie deal through 2027 and is set to make a base salary of $1,064,987 in 2025.

In 2025, Beebe has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and made two starts at center.