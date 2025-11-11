Cowboys Activating LB DeMarvion Overshown & DB Shavon Revel

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are activating LB DeMarvion Overshown from the PUP list.

Additionally, the Cowboys are activating third-round DB Shavon Revel from the NFI list.

Overshown, 25, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He tallied 90 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and four passes defended.