Cowboys Announce Five Transactions Including Designating Three To Return

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated LB DeMarvion Overshown, C Cooper Beebe and third-round CB Shavon Revel to return from the injured lists.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions: Designated for Return to Practice:

C Cooper Beebe

LB DeMarvion Overshown

CB Shavon Revel Signed to practice squad:

DB Zion Childress Practice Squad/Injured:

WR Jalen Brooks — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 22, 2025

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Dallas also signed DB Zion Childress to the practice squad and placed WR Jalen Brooks on the practice squad injured list.

Overshown, 25, was the defensive MVP of the 2020 Alamo Bowl and was also named first-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Cowboys drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,390,027 rookie contract that includes a $920,019 signing bonus.

In 2024, Overshown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 11 starts. He tallied 90 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, one recovery, an interception, and four passes defended.