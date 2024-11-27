Cowboys Announce Six Moves For Thanksgiving Including Activating WR Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have activated WR Brandin Cooks for Thursday’s game against the Giants.

The @dallascowboys activated WR Brandin Cooks from Reserve/Injured. The club also made the following moves prior to tomorrow’s game against the N.Y. Giants: Reserve/Injured:

CB Caelen Carson

T Asim Richards Signed to active roster from practice squad:

TE Princeton Fant… — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 27, 2024

Dallas also placed fourth-round CB Caelen Carson and OT Asim Richards on injured reserve, promoted TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad and elevated CB Andrew Booth and CB Kemon Hall.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

In 2024, Cooks has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and caught nine passes on 19 targets for 91 yards receiving and one touchdown.