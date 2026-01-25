Cowboys Blocked Eagles Interview Request For OC Klayton Adams

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys blocked the Eagles’ request to interview OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job.

While Adams doesn’t call plays in Dallas, the Cowboys could still block the move because it would be considered lateral.

Adams, 42, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State, and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023. He then joined the Cowboys as their offensive coordinator in 2025.