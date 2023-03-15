Cowboys Bringing OT Tyron Smith Back On Reworked Deal

According to Nick Eatman, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing OT Tyron Smith back on a reworked contract.

Eatman says the deal is cap-friendly for Dallas and includes incentives for playing time. Smith was set to make $13.6 million in the final year of his contract in 2023.

Smith had been speculated as a potential cap cut for the Cowboys this offseason due to his age, salary, injury history and the fact the Cowboys seem to have a young pair of bookend tackles in Tyler Smith and Terence Steele.

It’s not clear how the team envisions Smith fitting into the picture but they evidently believe he has a spot on the team.

Smith, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2011. He signed a ten-year, $109 million contract with Dallas back in 2014 that includes $40 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Smith appeared in four games for the Cowboys and started each appearance.